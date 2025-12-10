VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 10: There are weddings, and then there are once-in-a-lifetime celebrations, like the grand, star-studded festivities of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding in Udaipur. Among the standout highlights was the electrifying performance by internationally acclaimed DJ BeatCrush aka Siddharth Sethi, who brought his signature energy and impeccable music curation to the celebrations.

DJ BeatCrush took over the second night of the wedding, the much-anticipated Sangeet, and delivered an unforgettable set that had the entire venue buzzing. Known for his dynamic style and exceptional crowd-reading ability, he curated a pure Bollywood musical experience that perfectly matched the star-studded atmosphere of the evening.

The celebration quickly turned into a full-scale, dance-packed spectacle as Bollywood A-listers Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Jacqueline Fernandez hit the dance floor to DJ BeatCrush's tracks. Their infectious energy and spontaneous moments on stage made the night even more memorable, cementing DJ BeatCrush's hit set as one of the most electrifying highlights of the wedding.

Calling the experience unreal, DJ BeatCrush shared, 'The wedding was exceptionally well organised, and the crowd was incredibly interactive, responding to every beat with such enthusiasm that performing felt effortless. I felt an instant connection with the audience. Being personally acknowledged by so many celebrities and high-profile guests was a surreal moment and definitely made the night unforgettable."

He added, "One of the most memorable moments of the celebration came when Donald Trump Jr. joined the stage and performed the iconic 'What Jhumka' step, a highlight that instantly became the talk of the evening".

Across his set, DJ BeatCrush focused entirely on Bollywood music, elevating the mood with chart-toppers, dance anthems, and nostalgic favourites. His ability to keep the audience hooked, track after track, made the Sangeet night one of the most talked-about moments of the entire wedding.

From Delhi to London to Udaipur's most extravagant celebration of the year, DJ BeatCrush delivered an evening that was high on glamour, energy, and pure musical magic, further cementing his place as one of India's most exciting DJs for luxury weddings and premium events.

