Solid Bogey Free Start for Aditi Ashok in Australia

Bonville (Australia), Feb 20 (PTI) Aditi Ashok turned in a solid bogey-free three-under 69 in the first round to emerge as the best-placed Indian at the Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic here on Thursday.

Lying at Tied-10th, Aditi was by far the best of the six Indian golfers.

Among other Indians, Diksha Dagar carded one-over 73 to lie T-57th, while Tvesa Malik (74) was T-73, Astha Madan (76) was T-108, Ridhima Dilawari (77) was T-126 and Gaurika Bishnoi (78) was T-131st.

While Aditi seemed in good form, the other golfers will need good second rounds to stay on for the weekend.

Aditi had a string of nine pars on the front nine and then she birdied the 10th, 14th and the 18th to finish at three-under 69. All three birdies came on Par-5s and the only one she missed was on the front nine on fourth.

"I always enjoy playing in Australia and the courses here are challenging so it's good for my game before I go back to the United States to play the LPGA tournaments," Aditi said.

"I have had a good off season and worked a lot on my game. I changed my irons from CB's to T100's so I've been enjoying getting used to them.

"It wasn't my best season last year but I did finish with two runner ups on the LET and so I'm looking forward to playing these next two LET events at Bonville and Dubbo in Australia."

Lauren Stephenson from South Carolina carded a six-under 66 to lead after the first round.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh, Finland's Noora Komulainen, Australian Breanna Gill and Korean trio Min A Woon, Ayean Cho and Hye Ji Lee are a stroke off the lead after posting 67s in perfect scoring conditions at Bonville Golf Resort on Thursday.

Stephenson teed off from the ninth hole and began her round with a fast start, carding birdies on four of her first six holes. The second-year LPGA player added three more birdies against one bogey.

Stephenson spent last season as a rookie on the LPGA Tour. In 20 starts, the University of Alabama product made 11 cuts and produced one top-10, which was a tie for eighth in her first tournament, the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia. She ended the season ranked 85th on the Race to CME Globe.

The defending champion Marianne Skarpnord opened with a level par round of 72 to sit in a share of 38th place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)