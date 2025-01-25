Gangtok, Jan 25 (PTI) Four-time Olympian archer Tarundeep Rai is set to represent his home state, Sikkim for the first time at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand to be held from January 28 to February 14.

Tarundeep is part of the 41-member Sikim contingent, which is competing in five disciplines -- archery, boxing, athletics, cycling, and women's football at the National Games.

Speaking at a press meet here, Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) general secretary Jaslal Pradhan expressed optimism, saying, 'Four-time Olympian Tarundeep Rai is representing Sikkim in the archery competition. We are hopeful he will bring laurels to the state. We also expect medals in the other four disciplines."

Tarundeep will compete in the archery event scheduled from February 1 to 7, where he is Sikkim's sole representative.

In boxing, three pugilists from Sikkim will participate, while two athletes each will represent the state in cycling and athletics.

The largest group in the state's contingent is the women's football team, comprising 22 players and four officials.

This is the first time Sikkim's women's football team will compete at the National Games, a result of their exceptional performances in 2024.

In the past, Sikkim has secured gold medals in karate and taekwondo, but these disciplines are no longer part of the National Games.

