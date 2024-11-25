Jeddah, Nov 25 (PTI) Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to be signed by an IPL franchise at 13 years as Rajasthan Royals bought the prodigy for Rs 1.10 crore in the mega auction here on Monday.

Suryavanshi made headlines recently when he became the youngest batter to score an international century, achieving the feat in a Youth Test for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai.

Suryavanshi made 104 off 62 balls in that match.

His base price was Rs. 30 lakh and Delhi Capitals made the opening bid. RR entered the fray at Rs. 35 lakh and eventually got the better of DC to get the player on board.

