The IPL 2025 mega auction is getting hosted November 24 and 25, 2024. Teams are looking to re-shuffle their roster and to secure the services of match-winners who will lead them to title. History has witnessed that in IPL, most times key roles are played by the local uncapped cricketers. They fill in the gaps of squad construction and give the teams match-winning edge. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah came as rookie cricketers in the IPL and emerged to be as stalwarts of the game of cricket. In the IPL 2025 mega auction, teams are looking out to such impact uncapped players who can value to their teams. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates.

One such player is Yuvraj Chaudhary, who has earned attention as a fierce ball-striker in the domestic circuit and got sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 Lakhs. Such players are always big assets to their franchises and there is no doubt Yuvraj's buccaneering playing style will be impactful for his team. Fans eager to know more about Yuvraj Chaudhary will get the entire information here.

Yuvraj Chaudhary Quick Facts

# Yuvraj Chaudhary is a 23-year-old all-rounder from Uttarakhand.

# Yuvraj is left-handed batter, who also bowls slow left-arm spin.

# Yuvraj is well known for his six-hitting capability and aggressive batting.

# Yuvraj represented Uttarakhand and has played 11 matches in first class.

# He showed his flare in the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) earlier this year, where he blasted 27 sixes in just five matches.

# Yuvraj ended as the tournament’s highest run-getter, scoring 322 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 192.81.

# In the first leg of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25, Yuvraj smashed 21 sixes.

# Yuvraj smashed 123 off just 60 balls in the first match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2024 against Karnataka, a day ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

# In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, he has amassed 497 runs at an average of 49.70, making him the sixth-highest run-scorer so far. Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2025: Priyansh Arya Sold to PBKS for INR 3.8 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Chaudhary has got little team in the first class circuit but did enough to impress everyone including his recent performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 2024. LSG is a franchise who provided stage to the likes of Ayush Badoni, hopefully Chaudhary will be also able to grab his and step up the ladder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 08:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).