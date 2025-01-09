New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti made a strong comeback after losing the first set to stun third seeds Julian Cash and Llyod Glaspool, and advance to the semifinals of the ASB Classic, an ATP250 event, in Auckland on Thursday.

The unseeded pair of Bhambri and Olivetti edged past the third seed British pair 3-6 6-4 12-10 in one hour and 21 minutes as they held their nerves in a close Super Tie Break.

They will next take on the unseeded American duo of Christian Harrison and Rajeev Ram, who knocked out the fourth seeded French combo of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul 7-5 6-7(4) 10-5 in the other quarterfinal.

