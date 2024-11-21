New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Bihar will host the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in April next year. A flagship event of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Bihar will be a new addition to the Khelo India map of the country, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said in a release on Thursday.

For the first time and along the lines of the Summer Olympics, the Khelo India Para Games will also be held in Bihar. The Para Games will follow the youth Games and there will be a 10 to 15 days gap between the two Games. The first edition of the Para Games was held in Delhi last year.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to bring the Khelo India Games to every corner of the country. In line with this vision, Bihar will host not one but two editions of the Games. Sports will play a pivotal role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Bihar has recently showcased its capability to host major sporting events," said Union Minster of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, as quoted by a release from Khelo India.

Bihar just hosted the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey championship in Rajgir. There they defeated Paris Olympics bronze medalists China to retain the continental title.

Previously the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 were held in Tamil Nadu in January this year. "We encourage athletes to make the most of the facilities available across the country. Bihar's rich cultural diversity is also a significant attraction for everyone. Embracing and celebrating a state's heritage is essential for building a stronger nation," added Mandaviya.

Bihar is an integral part of the Ministry's plans to develop infrastructure and provide support to athletes from the grassroots level.

Talent development is at the heart of the Khelo India Programme and Bihar is also a major beneficiary of the Department of Sports' developmental programmes. There are 38 Khelo India centres in Bihar and one Khelo India State Centre of Excellence catering to athletes at all levels. In addition to this, there are three SAI Training Centres.

More details of the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar will be shared in the coming weeks. (ANI)

