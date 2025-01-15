New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Three Lions' white-ball tour of India, fast bowler Mahmood will miss England's training camp in Abu Dhabi due to a visa delay, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) is hopeful that the visa will be solved before the whole team travels to Kolkata for their first T20I match of the series on January 22. According to ESPNcricinfo, the delay is a familiar problem for English players with a Pakistani root.

Earlier in 2024, England spinner Shoaib Bashir was ruled out of England's first Test match against India in Hyderabad following a delay in securing his visa.

Saqib Mahmood has been added to both England's ODI and T20I squad.

ECB on December 2024 announced the squads for the white-ball tour of India, which includes three ODIs, five T20Is, and the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

The five-match T20I series begins on January 22 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The second match will take place on January 25 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The third match is scheduled for January 28 at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The fourth and fifth matches will be played on January 31 and February 2 at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, respectively.

The ODI series will commence on February 6 at VCA Stadium in Nagpur. The second ODI is set for February 9 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, while the final match will be held on February 12 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England ODI Squad - India Tour & ICC Men's Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.

England T20I Squad - India Tour: Jos Buttler (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood. (ANI)

