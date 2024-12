Bengaluru, Dec 9 (PTI) A composed Rinku Singh was overshadowed by an unheralded Vipraj Nigam as they displayed excellent finishing skills to take Uttar Pradesh into the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, beating Andhra by four wickets here on Monday.

UP will take on Delhi in the last eight clash after Rinku (27 not out off 22 balls) and Vipraj (27 not out off 8 balls) added 48 runs in just three overs to finish the 157-run chase in 19 overs.

UP were cruising at one stage, having reached 70 for no loss in just 8.1 overs before a slump saw them skidding to 109 for six.

This was when Rinku was joined by Delhi Capitals' new recruit Vipraj.

With 48 needed off 24 balls, KV Sasikanth went for 22 in the 17th over as the match turned on its head. While Rinku hit a six, it was Vipraj, whose free-flowing strokes became instant hit as the ball soared over backward point, extra cover and wide long-on for maximums.

There was no doubt about him getting the player of the match award as Vipraj also was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 20 with his leg-breaks.

Earlier, Andhra never had any momentum for the better part of their innings as they were crawling at 113 for 6 in 17.2 overs when another new recruit of Delhi Capitals, Tripurana Vijay was dismissed for a run-a-ball 16. Before that, skipper Ricky Bhui hit two sixes in his 23 off 18 balls but never really got going.

However, Sasikanth (23 not out off 8 balls) and SDNV Prasad (34 not out off 22 balls) added 43 runs in just 2.4 overs to take Andhra past the 150-run mark.

Brief Score: Andhra 156/6 (SDNV Prasad 34 not out, KV Sasikanth 23 not out, Vipraj Nigam 2/20).

UP 157/6 in 19 overs (Vipraj Nigam 27 not out, Rinku Singh 27 not out, Karan Sharma 48). UP won by 4 wickets.

