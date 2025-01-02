New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Chess world champion D Gukesh on Thursday promised his "best moves on 64 square and outside" in future as well after being chosen for the prestigious 'Khel Ratna' award by the government.

Gukesh recently became the youngest-ever world champion when he defeated China's Ding Liren. He is only the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to claim the title.

Also Read | What Is INR 450 Crore Chit Fund Scam, Probe in Which Brought Shubman Gill and 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Under Scanner?.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, I am truly grateful and feel humbled to receive the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Your words and guidance have always inspired me to strive for excellence and make the nation proud," Gukesh wrote on X.

"I promise to continue delivering my best moves on 64 squares and outside of it. Thank you Hon. Sports Minister @mansukhmandviya Ji for your constant support."

Also Read | Murlikant Rajaram Petkar To Get Arjuna Award 2024 for Lifetime Achievement, 52 Years After He Won India's First Gold Medal in Paralympics.

Gukesh was chosen for the highest sporting honour in the country along with shooter Manu Bhaker, hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and para-athlete Praveen Kumar.

He had become the challenger for the world title after winning the Candidates Tournament earlier in 2023 when he was 17.

The Chennai-based Gukesh had also become the top-ranked player from India last year to end Anand's 37-year run.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)