Singapore, June 5 (ANI): Formula 1 and race organisers on Friday confirmed that this year's Singapore Grand Prix will not take place due to ongoing safety and logistic concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race, on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, had been scheduled as round 16 of the 2021 championship, on October 1-3.

"We understand that our fans were looking forward to another edition of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix," said Colin Syn, Deputy Chairman of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.

"To cancel the event for a second year is an incredibly difficult decision, but a necessary one in light of the prevailing restrictions for live events in Singapore," he added.

Singapore GP is in discussions with the Government and Formula 1 on the issue of hosting the FIA Formula 1 World Championship going forward.

The Singapore GP said they are working towards a mutually beneficial outcome for all parties and will announce details in due course.

Last month, the Turkish Grand Prix, which had replaced Grand Prix Du Canada 2021, was cancelled due to the new COVID-19 travel restrictions.

As a result, French Grand Prix moved a week earlier while the second race in Austria - the Styrian Grand Prix was added to the calendar for June 25-27. (ANI)

