Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Indian mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila sailed into the final of the Syed Modi International Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Chinese duo of Zhi Hong Zhou and Jia Yi Yang here on Saturday.

The fifth seeded Indian combination beat their fourth seeded Chinese opponents 21-16 21-15 in the semifinal that lasted 42 minutes.

They will next play the winner of the other semifinal between China's Pin Yi Liao and Ke Xin Huang and sixth seeded Thailand pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will be up against compatriot Unnati Hooda in the women's singles semifinals.

Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnapa will play Li Jing Bao and Qian Li in the semifinals.

Star men's singles player Lakshya Sen will take on Shogo Ogawa in the semifinals, while the Indian combination of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K will take on compatriots Ishaan Bhatnagar Sankar Prasad Udayakumar in men's doubles.

