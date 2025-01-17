Rourkela, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi SG Pipers saw their young players come to the fore in a spectacular fashion as they humbled table-toppers JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 in their Women's Hockey India League match, here on Friday.

Delhi thus registered their first win of the league as Sangita Kumari (25th) and Deepika (47th) struck from set pieces.

While Sangita converted a penalty corner to open the team's account in the league, Deepika came to the party through another penalty corner conversion in the final quarter.

After having suffered defeats in their first two matches, Delhi SG Pipers came out all guns blazing to prove a point against JSW Soorma Hockey Club, who were unbeaten before this match having won their first two games.

Delhi SG Pipers controlled the proceedings of the game from the onset and enjoyed the better share of ball possession in the first two quarters.

Delhi SG Pipers had better share of chances as well in the form of eight penalty corners — two in the first quarter and as many as six in the second 15 minutes, one of which was converted by Sangita.

Trailing by a goal, JSW Soorma Hockey Club came out hard with more purpose after the change of ends and dominated possession in the third quarter, but were denied any openings by the resolute Pipers defence.

Delhi SG Pipers secured two penalty corners in the third while Soorma pressed hard on their opponents and earned five set pieces, but were unable to prise a goal.

Two minutes into the final quarter, Deepika converted Delhi SG Pipers' 10th penalty corner to double the lead for her side.

