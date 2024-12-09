Wellington [New Zealand], December 9 (ANI): New Zealand opener Devon Conway will miss the third and final Test against England due to birth of his first child, with batting all-rounder Mark Chapman added to the squad.

The third and final Test of the series will start from December 14 onwards. England holds an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Kiwis in the series.

Conway has been replaced in the squad by fellow opener Mark Chapman, while Player of the Series from New Zealand's recent Test success in India Will Young will also be in contention for a call-up after he missed the opening two Tests against England.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Conway had the full support of the team to remain in Wellington for the birth.

"Family comes first in this environment and we are all really excited for Dev and his wife Kim to welcome their first child," said Stead as per ICC.

"Mark was with the Test squad in India recently and returned to the Plunket Shield by scoring an impressive 276 - so it is a good time for him to be joining us," he added.

Conway managed scores of just 11 and 0 during New Zealand's 323-run loss to England during the second Test in Wellington, with New Zealand suffering their second straight defeat to England to drop out of contention of reaching next year's ICC World Test Championship Final. In the first Test at Christchurch, he made single digit scores of two and eight.

This year. Conway has faced a run of poor form across all formats. In nine Tests, he has scored 386 runs at an average of 21.44, with just three fifties to his name in 18 innings with best score of 91. In 18 international matches, the 33-year-old has just made 546 runs averaging 21.84, with four half-centuries to his name in 26 innings and best score of 91.

The third Test between New Zealand and England commences in Hamilton on Saturday.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young. (ANI)

