Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Praful Pardi and Kritya Patel advanced to the boys' summit clash, while Arya Mestri and Khushi Pahwa reached the girls' final in the Under-15 age group at the Maharashtra State Open Badminton Tournament here on Monday.

Pardi defeated Dhruv Pawar 21-11, 21-15 in only 18 minutes, while Patel breezed past Shivam Chaure 21-14, 21-13 in the other semifinal.

In girls' singles, Arya was made to work hard for a 21-14, 10-21, 21-13 win by her opponent Anvisha Ghorpade. In the other semifinal, Khushi got the better of Imaan Motorwala 21-13, 21-9.

In boys' U-13 semifinals, top seed Ruhaan Bhatia defeated Shlok Amberkar 21-13, 21-14, while second seeded Shlok Goyal outplayed Tanmay Patil 21-15, 21-10.

In girls section, Imaan Motorwala overcame Anjana Nair 12-21, 21-13, 21-15, while second seed Anvisha Ghorpade defeated Rudra Gawde 21-16, 21-13.

Results (all semi-finals):

Boys - U-11 singles: 4-Arham Bhandari bt 1-Ronit Jadhav 21-18, 22-24, 21-13; 2-Mekkadath Alfy bt Aadiraj Shetty 24-22, 23-21; U-13 singles: 1-Ruhaan Bhatia bt Shlok Amberkar 21-13, 21-14; 2-Shlok Goyal bt Tanmay Patil 21-15, 21-10; U-15 singles: 1-Praful Pardi bt 4-Dhruv Pawar 21-11, 21-15; 2-Kritya Patel bt 3-Shivam Chaure 21-14, 21-13.

Girls - U-11 singles: 1-Priya Amburle bt Jaiswal Ananya 21-10, 21-9; 2-Samikshaa Misra bt 3-Risha Kadian 21-5, 21-10; U-13 singles: Imaan Motorwala bt Anjana Nair 12-21, 21-13, 21-15; 2-Anvisha Ghorpade bt 3-Rudra Gawde 21-16, 21-13; U-15 singles: 1-Arya Mestry bt 4-Anvisha Ghorpade 21-14, 10-21, 21-13; Khushi Pahwa bt Imaan Motorwala 21-13, 21-9.

