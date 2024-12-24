New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Golden Eagles Handball Academy continues to make a significant impact on the national stage, with several of its elite players winning medals at the 68th School Games Federation of India (SGFI) Nationals and State Championships. Based in Aligarh and part of the Pavna Group, the academy, which has recruited 17 boys and 17 girls from across the country, showcased standout performances in the under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories, underlining its growing influence on Indian handball.

The academy's success contributes to a burgeoning handball ecosystem, further energised by India recently hosting the Asian Women's Handball Championship for the first time. At the Under-19 SGFI Nationals in Ludhiana, Punjab, Haryana's Sakeel and Ravi secured silver medals in a closely fought final against Punjab, while Delhi's Rohit claimed bronze with a victory over Bihar.

Extending its national footprint, Teja Reddy from Andhra Pradesh won gold at the Under-17 State Championship in Rajahmundry, earning places in both the SGFI Nationals and the upcoming Senior National Championship in Kerala. Similarly, Tanish Swamy from Rajasthan, hailing from a farming background, won bronze at the Under-14 SGFI Nationals in Chhattisgarh, exemplifying the academy's grassroots efforts in transforming young athletes into national-level talents.

The academy's founder and promoter, Swapnil Jain, expressed pride in these achievements, saying, "The accomplishments of our players this season reflect the dedication and hard work of the entire team at Golden Eagles. These successes not only underscore the effectiveness of our grassroots talent development programmes but also highlight our contribution to strengthening India's growing handball ecosystem. We remain committed to building a robust talent pipeline that nurtures future champions and aims to make a significant impact on the global stage, with an unwavering focus on excelling at the 2032 Olympics."

These national achievements add to the academy's remarkable successes on the international stage. Five boys from the Under-17 category won gold at the International Handball Federation Trophy, and two girls, Pooja and Vaishnavi Singh, represented India at the Youth World Championship in China. Looking ahead, the academy's athletes are preparing for the SGFI Nationals in Telangana and the Senior Nationals in Kerala.

The players attribute their success to the academy's support. Sakeel and Ravi shared, "Playing for Golden Eagles has transformed our lives. The training and mentorship we received helped us achieve what we once thought impossible." Rohit added, "This medal reflects the academy's unwavering support and commitment to nurturing talent." Tanish commented, "Golden Eagles gave me the platform to excel and the confidence to dream bigger."

Established on April 28, 2024, the Golden Eagles Academy is a state-of-the-art training facility equipped with international-standard handball equipment, a gym, and a swimming pool. Beyond sports, the academy offers free education, housing, and comprehensive training to its 17 boys and 17 girls, preparing them for global competitions with the long-term goal of excelling at the 2032 Olympics. (ANI)

