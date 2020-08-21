New Delhi, August 21: After being appointed as the batting coach for the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf said he will try his best to transfer his knowledge, experience, and skills to the young guns.

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced a star-studded line-up of coaches for the National High-Performance Centre and six cricket associations for the 2020-21 domestic cricket season.

Yousuf, who scored 7,530 Test and 9,720 ODI runs in a career spanning from 1998 to 2010, was appointed as the batting coach at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

"Thank you @TheRealPCB for my appointment as a batting coach in National High Performance Center and I will try my best to transfer my knowledge, experience, and skills to the young cricketers. May Allah help me and all are requested to pray for me," Yousuf tweeted.

The PCB has also confirmed 36 coaches for the six Cricket Associations, which will feature in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (four-day first-class and three-day non-first-class), National T20 Cup (first and second XIs), Pakistan Cup One-Day Tournament (first and second XIs) and the National U19 cricket tournament (three-day and one-day).

International stars added to the coaching panel are Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Ghulam Ali, Humayun Farhat, Irfan Fazil, and Zafar Iqbal.

