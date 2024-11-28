Muscat, Nov 28 (PTI) Defending champions India toiled hard before registering a narrow 3-2 win over Japan, their second win on the trot, in a Pool A match of the men's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Thursday.

India, who thrashed lowly Thailand 11-0 in their opener on Wednesday, scored through Thockchom Kingson Singh (12th minute), Rohit (36th) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (39th).

Japan's both goals came from penalty corner conversions by Neo Sato (15th, 38th).

India will next play Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

It was a subdued start from the Indians as Japan went on the early offensive, securing two penalty corners in quick time but on both occasions, India goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh came to his side's rescue with fine saves.

The Indians slowly and steadily got into the rhythm with controlled possession.

Even though Japan were the better side on display in most part of the first quarter, it was India who took the lead in the 12th minute through Thokchom Kingson Singh's rebound attempt from a penalty corner.

Japan were not to be left behind as they equalised three minutes later through Neo Sato's perfect flick into the right corner of the Indian goal.

Soon after the start of the second quarter, India custodian Bikramjit made a fine save.

The Indians too were not to be left behind but Japan goalkeeper Koki Orogasa made two fine double saves.

Japan secured their third penalty corner at the fag end of the second quarter but failed to execute the opportunity once again as both the teams were locked 1-1 at half-time.

The Japanese were on the front foot after the change of ends as they secured three back-to-back penalty corners but Indian goalkeeper Bikramjit was upto the task.

With nine minutes left from the end of third quarter, India secured a penalty corner and Rohit converted the chance with a nice drag-flick to hand his side the lead.

But the lead was shortlived as two minutes later, Sato found the net from another set piece to draw level.

India started on the offensive on the fourth and final quarter and secured a penalty corner but Arijeet Singh Hundal's attempt was brilliantly saved by the Japanese keeper.

Hundal, however, registered his name in the scoresheet a minute later from a quick turnaround with a fine field effort.

Japan were on the offensive early on in fourth and final quarter, earning three back-to-back penalty corners but the Indian defence stood tall.

Japan had another penalty corner soon after but India custodian Bikramjit pulled off a stellar save to keep his side's lead intact.

Trailing, the Japanese pressed hard on the Indian defence but couldn't get past Bikramjit, who stood like a rock in front of the goal.

