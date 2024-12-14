Pune, Dec 14 (PTI) Indian Railway A, Fenesta, Monica Jajoo, Pravaha, Eisk, Challengers, Shree Cement and Mohota entered the the gold group quarterfinals of the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Championship, here.

Eight other teams in the silver group made it to the quarterfinal round here in the tournament played in Balewadi, with Northern Green topping the league.

In the gold group, Indian Railway A emerge as the top performers in the eighth round accumulating 120.55 points. Fenesta and Monica Jaju secured the second and third positions with scores of 108.39 and 103.12 points respectively.

The Indian Railway A team consists of Sumit Mukherjee, Debabrata Majumdar, Sayantan Kushari, Sagnik Roy, Gopinath Manna and Sandip Datta.

Results: Gold Group: 1. Indian Railway A (120.55 points); 2. Fenesta (108.39 points); 3. Monica Jajoo (103.12 points); 4. Pravaha (102.47 points); 5. Eisk (94.14 points); 6. Challengers (93.99 points); 7. Shree Cement (92.41 points); 8. Mohota (89.51 points).

