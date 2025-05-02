Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult completed 300 T20 wickets on Friday.

Boult reached this milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur on Friday.

During the match, the New Zealand veteran, a wicket-taking machine in the powerplay, continued the newly-found form, though he did leak some runs. Boult delivered a spell of 3/28 in 2.1 overs at an economy rate of 12.90.

While he did concede a couple of sixes against Yashasvi Jaiswal during the second over, the Kiwi soon humbled the young, in-form opener by rattling his stumps. In the fourth over, Niitish Rana and stand-in RR skipper Riyan Parag tried to counter the 35-year-old, but he got the wicket of Nitish as he tried to pull, but got caught by Tilak Varma. He also took the final wicket of the innings of Jofra Archer, who was caught by Boult's partner-in-pace, Jasprit Bumrah.

Now in 257 T20s, Boult has taken 302 wickets at an average of 25.10, with best figures of 4/13 and an economy rate of 8.05. He is the third NZ bowler after Tim Southee (343 wickets), Ish Sodhi (310 wickets) to reach the 300-wicket mark.

With 11 wickets in his last five matches, Boult is on a hot streak and in the third spot in the race towards the Purple Cap with 16 wickets at an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 8.80, with his best figures as 4/26.

Coming to the match, MI was asked to bat first by RR, who chose to field. The Men in Pink were soon made to regret their decision, as openers Ryan Rickelton (61 in 38 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma (53 in 36 balls, with nine fours) launched an assault that lasted 116 runs. After both openers were dismissed, Suryakumar Yadav (48* in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and skipper Hardik Pandya (48* in 23 balls, with six fours and a six) stitched a 94-run stand, taking MI to 217/2 in 20 overs. Maheesh Theekshana and skipper Riyan got a wicket each.

During the run-chase, RR looked helpless against a top-class MI attack right from the powerplay, sinking to 47/5. It was Jofra Archer (30 in 27 balls, with two fours and two sixes) who top-scored as RR were bundled out for 117 in 16.1 overs, losing by 100 runs.

Karn Sharma (3/23) and Boult (3/28) were the pick of the bowlers for MI, with Jasprit Bumrah also delivering a pressurising four-over spell of 2/15. Skipper Hardik also got a wicket.

Rickelton was awarded the 'Player of the Match' award.

MI is at the top of the table with seven wins and four losses, giving them 14 points. RR is out of the playoff race, at eighth with three wins and eight losses, giving them six points. (ANI)

