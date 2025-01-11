Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa spoke on his team's improved mentality and team spirit in their 1-1 draw against Punjab FC in their Indian Super League (ISL), saying that players fought well despite their injuries and did not give up.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Moosa highlighted the shift in the team's approach compared to their last game and commended the players for their relentless effort despite injuries.

The match saw Alaaeddine Ajaraie put NorthEast United FC ahead in the 24th minute with a precise strike. Punjab FC responded in the 82nd minute, with Khaiminthang Lhungdim capitalizing on a defensive lapse to salvage a point for his side.

Despite the first-half lead, a late equalizer made NorthEast United FC get one point instead of three. Commenting on the game's flow, Moosa remarked as quoted by an ISL press release, "Of course, the way the match went, the first half was really good. The way we were playing, we stuck to the plan. Second half, again in patches, we were a bit open, that's where they were creating those opportunities...Such games are where you get one or two chances, and you need to try to get the goals."

Moosa singled out Punjab FC's Nihal Sudheesh for his impactful performance in the second half which caused problems for the NorthEast United FC defence, stating, "Of course, he was creating a lot of problems. When Nihal came in and number 24 (Filip Mrzljak) came in, these were the two particularly Nihal who was going on Buanthanglun Samte all the time. Of course, with the speed, it was difficult for Buanthanglun Samte."

This is NorthEast United FC's second draw after a goalless draw against Mohammedan SC last week. The Highlanders are in fifth position in the table with 23 points. Despite the lack of a win, Moosa expressed satisfaction with NorthEast United FC's defensive organization, adding, "If you see, they didn't get many opportunities. We were doing well as a team in defending, so that was the only opportunity they got."

Reflecting on the positives, praising the players who fought till the last minute, Moosa said, "If you see the last game and this game now, it was different. The mentality was different. Players were going for it, you know, they wanted this win. They were playing, they were aggressive. We played as a team, more as a team, and we were fighting and it was not that we got a goal and we relaxed...Players are injured but they still tried they were not giving up"

The Highlanders will aim to win their next match against FC Goa on January 14 to secure their playoff dreams. They are in fifth place with six wins, five draws and four losses, giving them 23 points. They are nine points behind the table toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have 32 points. (ANI)

