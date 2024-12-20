Pune, Dec 20 (PTI) Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their place in the PKL Season 11 playoffs with a gritty 31-28 win over Bengal Warriorz here on Friday.

The victory not only made Jaipur the fifth team to qualify but also ended Puneri Paltan's playoff hopes.

Also Read | Ravi Ashwin Retires: BCCI Shares Emotional Tribute for Star All-Rounder Capturing Memorable Moments Of His Glorious Career As He Announces Retirement from International Cricket (Watch Video).

Bengal started strongly, led by Arjun Rathi's raiding and a solid defensive effort. They inflicted an 'All Out' to establish a commanding 19-9 lead at half time.

However, Jaipur roared back in the second half, with Arjun Deshwal spearheading the comeback, scoring nine points, and Reza Mirbagheri delivering a High-5 in defence.

Also Read | Indian Women's National Football Team To Play Maldives in Two FIFA Friendlies.

Jaipur clawed back, reducing the deficit to three points by the 30th minute.

A crucial 'All Out' with less than eight minutes remaining gave them a slender lead, setting up a nail-biting finish.

Although Pranay Rane's two-point raid levelled the scores at 27-27, Jaipur's defence held firm, securing a vital three-point advantage in the dying moments.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)