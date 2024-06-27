Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jun 27 (AP) Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia will face each other in the third round of Asia's World Cup qualification for a third cycle in a row following Thursday's draw in Kuala Lumpur.

The three powerhouses, with 19 World Cup appearances between them, have been placed in Group C with Bahrain, China and Indonesia.

Also Read | IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Only Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs South Africa Women in Chennai.

Asia's automatic allocation has increased from four teams in 2022 to eight in 2026. The top two from each of the three groups of six will qualify for the World Cup, while the six teams that finish third and fourth will progress to the fourth round of qualification to play off for two more places.

Group A consists of Iran, which has appeared at the last three World Cups, and Asian champion Qatar, the 2022 host seeking to qualify for a first time. Uzbekistan can make a first appearance, as can Central Asian neighbor Kyrgyzstan. The United Arab Emirates made it in 1990, while North Korea qualified in 1966 and 2010.

Also Read | Salomon Rondon Scores As Venezuela Advances to Copa America 2024 Quarterfinals With 1-0 Win Over Mexico.

South Korea will record an 11th successive World Cup appearance if it can finish in the top two of Group C. Of the five opponents for the 2002 semifinalist only Iraq, in 1986, and Kuwait, in 1982, have made it before. Jordan, Oman and the Palestine round out the group.

The third round will kick off in September and end in June 2025. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)