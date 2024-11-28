Secunderabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Karnataka emerged winners in their respective matches on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship here on Thursday.

In pool B, Jharkhand hit all the right notes and prevailed 5-0 over Chhattisgarh while Uttarakhand beat Rajasthan 3-1 in Pool D.

Also Read | PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Assures He’ll Do What’s Best for Pakistan Cricket Amid Delay Over ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Shares Message for Jay Shah (Watch Video).

The pool C match between Himachal and Odisha was forfeited by Himachal and hence a 5-0 victory was given to the latter.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

In pool F, Jammu and Kashmir was to play Karnataka but the former forfeited and the latter was awarded a 5-0 win.

In pool H, Andhra Pradesh cruised past Bengal 6-1, while in pool G, Punjab and Gujarat shared the spoils after drawing 2-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)