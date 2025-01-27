Leh, Jan 27 (PTI) Hosts Ladakh topped the Khelo India Winter Games after securing two gold medals on the final day, swelling their tally to four, as the first phase of the tournament concluded here on Monday.

Thirteen gold medals were at stake in the first phase. The second and final phase will be held in J&K's Gulmarg from Feb 22 to 25.

In men's ice hockey final, Indian Army squeezed past ITBP 2-1 to retain the crown.

Ladakh's mixed relay quartet, comprising Stanzin Jampal, Skarma Tsultim, Mohammed Saquaf Raza and Padma Angmo, clocked 3:02.19 secs to strike gold.

Maharashtra (3:03.78 secs) and Telangana (3:04.85 secs) won silver and bronze, respectively.

Ladakh girls, meanwhile, romped past fancied ITBP 4-0 to finish on top. Himachal Pradesh won the bronze.

In the final skating event on Monday, Yashashree won Tamil Nadu's third gold after clocking 00:58.00 seconds. Riya Vilas Gayakwad of Maharashtra (1:04.31 secs) and Srija S Rao of Karnataka (1:04.93 secs) won silver and bronze, respectively.

Table toppers Ladakh (7 medals, including four gold) were followed by Tamil Nadu (five medals including three gold). Maharashtra finished with the maximum number of medals (10) but only two golds meant they finished third. 7/21/2024

