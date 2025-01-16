New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): In a celebration of sports and art, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal on Thursday felicitated 12 Indian artists on the sidelines of a women's match between South Africa and Poland at the Indira Gandhi Arena.

The ceremony, which took place during the match between these two countries, showcased the successful fusion of sports and arts at the ongoing Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The honoured artists, whose works are currently on display at the tournament venue, include Anuradha Tandon, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Krishnendu Porel, and Nayanaa Kanodia, among others, as stated in a release from Kho Kho World Cup 2025, a release from Kho Kho World Cup 2025 stated.

"Today marks a historic moment where we recognize these extraordinary artists who have captured the essence of Kho Kho through their creative vision. Their artworks have added a unique cultural dimension to this international sporting event, helping us showcase India's rich artistic heritage alongside our indigenous sport," Mittal was quoted as saying.

The artists' collection, curated by Amrita Kochhar of Nayan Naveli Gallery, has transformed the stadium corridors into an impromptu art gallery, drawing attention from international delegates and sports enthusiasts alike. The exhibition features interpretations of Kho Kho's dynamic movements, capturing the sport's intensity and grace through various artistic mediums, the release stated.

The ceremony concluded with Mittal presenting commemorative plaques to each artist, while the arena buzzed with anticipation for the second half of the match. This innovative integration of sports and arts has set a new precedent for future sporting events, demonstrating how cultural elements can enhance the spectator experience while promoting India's artistic talent on a global stage.

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025, running from January 13-19, continues to draw international attention not only for its sporting excellence but also for its successful blend of athletic competition and cultural celebration, the release added. (ANI)

