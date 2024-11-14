Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 14 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 is all set to begin on December 11 in Kandy.

The cricket carnival will kickstart with the opening ceremony ahead of the first game between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers.

The competition will see six franchises, Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Banga Tigers, Colombo Jaguars, Nuwara Eliya Kings, Kandy Bolts and Team Galle Marvels up against each other in a round-robin format, as per a press release from Lanka T10.

The qualifiers and the eliminator matches are scheduled to be played on December 18. Team 1 will lock horns with Team 2 in qualifier 1, Team 3 will face Team 4 in the eliminator match while the qualifier 2 will see the runner-up of the Qualifier 1 play the winner of the eliminator.

The title clash will be played between the winner of qualifier 1 and the winner of qualifier two on December 19 and will be followed by the closing ceremony. (ANI)

