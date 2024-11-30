Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 30 (ANI): Northern Warriors improved their chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the Abu Dhabi T10 2024, the eighth edition of the league, with a nine-wicket win over Ajman Bolts at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Kiwi speedster Trent Boult and Afghan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai were the star performers for the Warriors, picking up two wickets each while conceding just seven and 10 runs, respectively.

Thanks to their efforts, the Warriors restricted the Bolts to 80/6 in 10 overs, setting the stage for an easy run chase.

Despite losing the early wicket of Kiwi batter Colin Munro, who Muhamad Mohsin cleaned up for 13 runs, Finn Allen and West Indies international Brandon King built a solid partnership to take their team home. New Zealand international Allen scored 41 off 23 balls, while King contributed 23 off 21 balls, as the Warriors secured the win in just 7.4 overs.

In another match, the in-form UP Nawabs defeated at the hands of the Chennai Brave Jaguars, who registered their first win of the tournament this year. Nawab's captain Rahmanullah Gurbaz played another fiery knock, scoring 41 off 17 balls to help his side post a mammoth total of 124/4 in 10 overs.

Chasing 125, Rassie van der Dussen delivered an outstanding performance with the bat, hammering an unbeaten 92 off 41 balls to lead Chennai to a 10-wicket victory. The South African international struck 7 sixes and 8 fours, scoring at a strike rate of 224.39. Josh Brown provided support at the other end, scoring 21 runs off 17 balls, as the duo completed the chase in 9.2 overs. (ANI)

