Hamilton (New Zealand), Dec 16 (AP) Rain prevented any play before lunch Monday on the third day of the third cricket test between New Zealand and England, hampering New Zealand's push for victory.

New Zealand was set to resume its second innings at 136-3, with an overall lead of 340 runs. Kane Williamson is 50 not out and Rachin Ravindra has 2.

New Zealand took a 204-run lead when it bowled out England for 143 in a session and a half on Day 2 in reply to its first innings of 347. Joe Root top-scored for England with 32.

Mitchell Santner took 3-7, Matt Henry 4-48 and Will O'Rourke 3-33.

England has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first test in Christchurch by eight wickets and the second test in Wellington by 323 runs.

Rain fell steadily through the morning in Hamilton and is forecast to continue in the afternoon.

Lunch was taken half an hour early at 12:30 p.m. local time, and play will start at 1:30 p.m. if there is no more rain. (AP)

