Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli Exits Brisbane International 2025 With Partner Robin Haase

The Indo-Dutch team lost 4-6 2-6 to local alternate combination of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 65 minutes in the ATP 250 tournament in build up to the Australian Open -- season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12. Bollipalli is set to make his Major debut in Melbourne.

Agency News PTI| Jan 02, 2025 03:39 PM IST
A+
A-
Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli Exits Brisbane International 2025 With Partner Robin Haase
Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli (Photo Credit: X/@IndTennisDaily)

Mumbai, January 2: Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli, the latest Indian player to make a steady progress on the ATP doubles circuit, on Thursday made a pre-quarterfinal exit from the Brisbane International along with partner Robin Haase. The Indo-Dutch team lost 4-6 2-6 to local alternate combination of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 65 minutes in the ATP 250 tournament in build up to the Australian Open -- season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12. Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Crash Out of Tournament After Losing in Doubles to Top-Seeded Team.

Bollipalli is set to Identified As Military Veteran Shamsud Din Jabbar" /> New Orleans Truck Attack: 15 Dead After Man Drives Into New Year’s Revellers on Bourbon Street, Suspect Identified As Military Veteran Shamsud Din Jabbar

Close
Search

Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli Exits Brisbane International 2025 With Partner Robin Haase

The Indo-Dutch team lost 4-6 2-6 to local alternate combination of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 65 minutes in the ATP 250 tournament in build up to the Australian Open -- season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12. Bollipalli is set to make his Major debut in Melbourne.

Agency News PTI| Jan 02, 2025 03:39 PM IST
A+
A-
Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli Exits Brisbane International 2025 With Partner Robin Haase
Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli (Photo Credit: X/@IndTennisDaily)

Mumbai, January 2: Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli, the latest Indian player to make a steady progress on the ATP doubles circuit, on Thursday made a pre-quarterfinal exit from the Brisbane International along with partner Robin Haase. The Indo-Dutch team lost 4-6 2-6 to local alternate combination of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 65 minutes in the ATP 250 tournament in build up to the Australian Open -- season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12. Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Crash Out of Tournament After Losing in Doubles to Top-Seeded Team.

Bollipalli is set to make his Major debut in Melbourne. N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Reyes-Varela had exited the tournament after a 4-6 2-6 defeat against Manuel Guinard and Arthur Rinderknech in the opening round. Another Indian who opened his 2025 campaign this week was Yuki Bhambri, who lost the Hong Kong Tennis Open quarterfinal with French partner Albano Olivetti. Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic Beats Rinky Hijikata To Storm Into Second Round.

The fourth seeds had lost 4-6 6-7(5) to Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev. In the singles, Sumit Nagal made a first round exit from the ATP Challenger event in Canberra, losing 6-2 4-6 1-6 to the American qualifier Patrick Kypson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Brisbane International Brisbane International 2025 Latest Tennis News Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli Robin Haase Tennis
You might also like
United Cup 2024–25: Taylor Fritz Serves Past Zhang Zhizhen, Seals Semifinals Spot for USA
Tennis

United Cup 2024–25: Taylor Fritz Serves Past Zhang Zhizhen, Seals Semifinals Spot for USA
Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic Beats Rinky Hijikata To Storm Into Second Round
Tennis

Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic Beats Rinky Hijikata Brisbane International 2025 Latest Tennis News Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli Robin Haase Tennis

You might also like
United Cup 2024–25: Taylor Fritz Serves Past Zhang Zhizhen, Seals Semifinals Spot for USA
Tennis

United Cup 2024–25: Taylor Fritz Serves Past Zhang Zhizhen, Seals Semifinals Spot for USA
Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic Beats Rinky Hijikata To Storm Into Second Round
Tennis

Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic Beats Rinky Hijikata To Storm Into Second Round
Flavio Cobolli, Jasmine Paolini Guide Italy to United Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals Following Victory Over France
Tennis

Flavio Cobolli, Jasmine Paolini Guide Italy to United Cup 2024–25 Quarterfinals Following Victory Over France
United Cup 2024–25: Katie Boulter and Charles Broom Seal Decider for Great Britain Against Argentina in Group F
Tennis

United Cup 2024–25: Katie Boulter and Charles Broom Seal Decider for Great Britain Against Argentina in Group F

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
500K+ searches
Kusal Perera
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Beau Webster
10K+ searches
Kunal Kamra
10K+ searches
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
500K+ searches
Kusal Perera
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Beau Webster
10K+ searches
Kunal Kamra
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah