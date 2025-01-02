Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli Exits Brisbane International 2025 With Partner Robin Haase

Mumbai, January 2: Rithivik Choudary Bollipalli, the latest Indian player to make a steady progress on the ATP doubles circuit, on Thursday made a pre-quarterfinal exit from the Brisbane International along with partner Robin Haase. The Indo-Dutch team lost 4-6 2-6 to local alternate combination of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler in 65 minutes in the ATP 250 tournament in build up to the Australian Open -- season's first Grand Slam, starting January 12. Brisbane International 2025: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios Crash Out of Tournament After Losing in Doubles to Top-Seeded Team.
