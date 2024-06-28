Providence [Guyana], June 28 (ANI): India captain Rohit Sharma's high-flying form hit another milestone and he joined yet another elite club after an influential knock against England in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium.

It was a 'Hitman' show yet again from the bat as he took apart England's bowling set-up in the powerplay. Rohit became just the fifth Indian captain to rack up 5,000 runs across all formats.

After his influential 57-run knock came to an end, Rohit walked back with 5,033 runs under his belt across all formats as the Indian skipper.

Stalwart batter Virat Kohli tops the chart with a whopping 12,883 runs to his name as the Indian skipper in all three formats.

MS Dhoni, who made his mark with his leadership and captaincy skills, is the second-highest run-scorer as the Indian captain across all formats with a tally of 11,207. Mohammad Azharuddin and Sourav Ganguly are next in line with 8,095 and 7,643 runs, respectively.

The situation was similar to the one that India faced against Australia. Virat Kohli lost his wicket early, and Rishabh Pant went back without making much of an impact.

The stage was set, and once again, Rohit delivered his art in the power-hitting. His 57-run knock was laced with six fours and two towering maximums. His second six marked Rohit's 50th in T20 World Cups. Only former West Indies iconic opener Chris Gayle has managed to hit more (63).

His second six also helped Rohit bring up back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing edition of the marquee event.

Adil Rashid, with his spin, weaved magic and broke a crucial 73-run partnership between Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav, removing the well-set Indian skipper for 57.

In the 18th over, Hardik Pandya smoked Chris Jordan for back-to-back two maximums before the pacer struck back to remove India's vice-captain for 23. On the very next ball, Jordan sent Shivam Dube packing for a duck.

A superb effort from Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja in the final two overs helps India post 171 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in Guyana. (ANI)

