Adelaide [Australia], December 5 (ANI): Scott Boland, aware that he isn't part of Australia's premier pace attack and cognizant that his role as the first reserve may not be permanent, is determined to make the most of his chance in the second Test against India in Adelaide.

Boland has earned his 11th Test cap by stepping in for the injured Josh Hazlewood in this crucial ICC World Test Championship match. At 35, Boland understands the importance of leaving no stone unturned in preparation for his first Test appearance in nearly 18 months.

Boland made a sensational debut with seven wickets against England in the Boxing Day Test in 2021 and followed that with another seven-wicket haul in the subsequent Test in Sydney. Despite his impressive performances, opportunities have been scarce.

To ensure he's ready to contribute, Boland has been reviewing footage of his best spells, including his five-wickets in the match against India in last year's World Test Championship final. He vividly recalls entering that match with apprehension after being a late replacement for the injured Hazlewood.

"I was sort of pretty nervous going into the game because I hadn't played for a little bit, but I sort of knew a few days out that I was going to play," Boland told cricket.com.au, as quoted by ICC.

"I sort of got my head around that (I was going to play) and I felt like in the way we had a really good lead in on centre wickets in England for maybe a week before the game. So I went in feeling like I was bowling really well. And I think once I got into it, past my first spell, I think I bowled really well throughout the whole game. So I was happy with that. I think looking back, if I look back at the vision, I felt like my action was in a really good spot. I was really clear. Once you get into a game and you feel good, I think I feel I can just keep it going for a long period of time," he added.

Boland's control was evident during that one-off Test in London, where he played a pivotal role, particularly on the fifth day when he dismissed Virat Kohli, who was unbeaten on 44. This crucial wicket helped Australia inch closer to their first World Test Championship title, with India needing 280 more runs for victory.

"I don't remember what they needed (to win), but we still felt like the wicket was good where if they got going, they could chase the runs," Boland recalled, as quoted by ICC.

"So, it was nice to get him out pretty early on day five and then help set up the win," he said.

As Boland prepares for the Adelaide Test, he knows he must quickly find his best form. By revisiting his past performances, he's ensuring that he's fully prepared to deliver another standout performance for Australia.

"If I'm feeling a little bit off, I like to go back and watch footage from certain games," Boland said.

"I like watching my first spell from the SCG Test (against England), my second Test and then there's a spell in Hobart (against England) where I thought everything was looking really good and then the World Test Championship Final as well," he said.

"If I'm struggling a bit or just want to have another look when I'm bowling really well looks like, I'll sort of go through and watch them. It sort of helps free up your mind a bit that you can bowl really well," he added. (ANI)

