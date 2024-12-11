Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], December 11 (ANI): Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz reflected on Bangladesh's seven-wicket defeat to West Indies in the second ODI match and said that they did not bat well in the middle overs, reportes ESPNcricinfo.

A four-wicket haul from Jayden Seales and a blitz half-century from opener Brandon King helped West Indies clinch a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI match at Warner Park in Basseterre on Tuesday night. With this win, West Indies has taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Bangladesh.

Speaking after the match, Mehidy Miraz said that there was no partnership from the Bangladesh batters in the first inning. The skipper also praised Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan Sakib for their crucial knocks.

"We didn't bat well in the middle overs. No partnerships. Back to back wickets. Mahmudullah and Sakib played well, but it was our mistake (with bat in hand that cost us). Seales and Co bowled really well. We didn't get early runs. We were 20 for 4, but even then we thought we can come back. Our score wasn't enough, 300-plus was needed. We bowled really well in the first ten overs, esp our best bowler - Rana. On this wicket, it's hard for bowlers to defend an under-par score," Mehidy Miraz was quoted by ESPNcrincinfo as saying.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss, West Indies opted to bowl first against Bangladesh.

Tanzid Hasan (46 runs from 33 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) was the only Bangladesh batter who managed to score runs in the top order. Hasan played at a strike rate of 139.39 and added a few crucial runs on the board.

In the middle order, Mahmudullah (62 runs from 92 balls, 2 fours and 4 sixes) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (45 runs from 62 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) cruised Bangladesh to a total of 227 runs with five overs left.

Bangladesh batters had to bow down in front of Jayden Seales's four-wicket haul.

During the run chase, Brandon King (82 runs from 76 balls, 8 fours and 3 sixes) and Evin Lewis (49 runs from 62 balls, 2 fours and 4 sixes) opened for the Caribbeans and cemented a 109-run partnership which made the job easy for the hosts.

In the end, skipper Shai Hope (17 runs from 21 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Sherfane Rutherford (24 runs from 15 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) stayed unbeaten on the crease and added the winning runs on the board and helped the hosts clinch a seven-wicket victory with 79 balls remaining. (ANI)

