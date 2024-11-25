New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with Sebastian Coe, President, of World Athletics, International Federation for Athletics, and Member of the International Olympic Committee here in the national capital on Monday.

A host of issues relating to India's intent to host the Olympics in 2036 and the development of athletics from grassroots to achieving excellence in India were discussed in the meeting, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stated in a press release.

Sebastian was accompanied by Jon Ridgeon, Chief Executive Officer, of World Athletics and Helen Delany, Director of International Relations and Development, of World Athletics.

Union Minister apprised the World Athletics President about the Letter of Intent sent by India to the International Olympic Committee to host the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports also spoke about India's resolve to host a sustainable, inclusive, and inspiring Games, and added that our ambition to host the Olympics 2036 reflects the widespread support at every level--government, industry, and society--for showcasing India's cultural heritage and sporting capabilities at the world stage.

Mandaviya spoke at length about India's aspirations to build on the legacy of the previous host cities, incorporating the lessons learnt, to achieve Games that prioritize sustainability and celebrate diversity.

He further informed Sebastian that India recognizes the pivotal role, World Athletics plays in shaping the global sports ecosystem and the Ministry would look forward to deepening our collaboration with the World body and seeking their guidance in promoting excellence in the discipline of athletics so that more and more athletes from India reach the podium in Olympics and other international events, the release stated.

Mandaviya also informed the World Athletics delegation about framing the draft National Sports Policy, 2024, envisioning leveraging sports for nation-building, economic and social development, and fostering a grassroots-to-global excellence pipeline and also about the draft National Sports Governance Bill recently placed in the public domain for consultation, which aims to ensure transparency, good governance, and ethical practices in sports bodies sports federations, aligned with international best practices and Olympic values.

Adille Sumariwala, the President of the Athletics Federation of India, Ravinder Chaudhary, Secretary General of the Athletics Federation of India, the Secretary of the Department of Sports, along other senior officials were also present during the meeting, the release added. (ANI)

