Dar Es Salaam, Nov 19 (AP) Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy will miss the Africa Cup of Nations next year after Tanzania upset Guinea 1-0 to qualify at the visitors' expense on Tuesday.

Simon Msuva scored with a diving header to Mudathir Yahya's cross in the 61st minute, giving Tanzania the first of three qualification places to be decided on the final day of qualifying.

Guinea needed just a point from the teams' final game in Group H, but Msuva's goal lifted Tanzania into second place — one point ahead of Guinea — to qualify as runner-up behind group winner Congo.

Two more spots were to be decided later Tuesday with Mauritania hosting Cape Verde in Group C, hoping for a favor from group winner Egypt against Botswana. Botswana would qualify as runner-up if it avoids defeat against the Pharaohs.

Also, Guinea-Bissau was to host Mozambique with the last qualification spot at stake for both countries.

Morocco will host the 24-team Africa Cup from Dec. 21, 2025 to Jan. 18, 2026. (AP)

