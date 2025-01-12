London, Jan 12 (AP) Tottenham endured the humiliation of being taken to extra time by Tamworth, an opponent nearly 100 places lower in English soccer's pyramid, before winning 3-0 and avoiding one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history on Sunday.

Four days after beating Premier League leader Liverpool 1-0 in the English League Cup semifinals, Tottenham's team of established internationals toiled against a group of part-time soccer players whose main jobs included bricklaying, selling zippers and being a financial advisor.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of El Clasico Supercopa de Espana Final Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

A massive surprise was on when fifth-tier Tamworth forced extra time with the score 0-0, only for the hosts to concede an own-goal in the 101st minute and then strikes by Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson to disappoint the majority of the 3,700 fans inside the tiny stadium called The Lamb.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou felt compelled to bring on his top players including Son Heung-min, Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke from the substitutes' bench to eventually overpower Tamworth, which is 16th in the National League and was playing in the third round for first time since 2012.

Also Read | Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of Brazilian Star Featuring in Starting XI of El Clasico.

Ninety-five places were between the teams in the league pyramid.

In previous years, Tamworth would have earned a money-spinning replay by holding Tottenham to a draw in regulation time. However, replays were scrapped from this season because of the increasingly busy calendar. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)