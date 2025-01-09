Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)[India], January 9 (ANI): The 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 1, held at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education in Coimbatore, saw debutant Ayan Lohchab deliver a stunning performance for the Sonipat Spartans, while the Palani Tuskers continued to dominate the standings.

The day started with the Murthal Magnets securing their second consecutive victory, defeating the Jaipur Thunders 42-38. Umesh Panwar was the star for the Magnets, scoring 15 raid points with ample support from his teammates. Despite Rahul Kumar's six tackle points and two raid points, Jaipur failed to avoid another loss.

In the second match, Ayan Lohchab made an impactful YKS debut for the Sonipat Spartans, leading them to a commanding 60-32 victory over the Karpagam Raiders. Lohchab recorded an impressive 17 raid points, while Ankit Saharwa added 14 raid points. In defence, Naveen Sharma stood out with six tackle points. For the Raiders, Gowtham R contributed nine raid and two tackle points, and Surendhiran Ganapathy R scored a Super 10, but their defensive struggles proved costly.

The third game saw the Aravalli Arrows edge past the Chennai Tamizhans 36-33. Vishnu Sharma registered a Super 10 to steer the Arrows to victory. For Chennai, Stanly Packiaraj delivered a valiant effort with eight raid points and one tackle point but fell short of turning the tide.

In the final match of the day, the Palani Tuskers reaffirmed their dominance with a 34-26 win over the Kurukshetra Warriors. Vishva Asalavan led the charge with 12 raid points, while M Esakkiraja secured six tackle points. Despite Mandeep Kumar's eight raid points for the Warriors, they lacked adequate support to challenge the Tuskers. (ANI)

