Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], December 19 (ANI): Zimbabwe on Thursday announced their squad for the highly anticipated two-match Test series against Afghanistan.

According to ICC, the series will see Zimbabwe host its first-ever Boxing Day Test at home in 28 years and their very first New Year's Test.

The uncapped players included in the squad are opening batter Ben Curran, middle-order batter Johnathan Campbell, wicketkeeper-batters Tadiwanashe Marumani and Nyasha Mayavo, as well as pace bowlers Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwa Chataira and Newman Nyamhuri.

Veteran Craig Ervine will lead the side as captain, with an experienced core of players including Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava making the cut as well.

The first Test is set to be played from 26-30 December at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with Zimbabwe also preparing for its inaugural New Year's Test, which will take place from January 2-6 next year.

This series is of special significance, marking Zimbabwe's return to Boxing Day Test cricket after their last home Boxing Day Test match in 1996, a rain-affected draw against England at Harare Sports Club.

Since then, Zimbabwe has only participated in Boxing Day Tests abroad, facing New Zealand in 2000 and South Africa in 2017, with the latter being a pink-ball day-night Test in Port Elizabeth.

Squad: Craig Ervine (C), Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Takudzwa Chataira, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams. (ANI)

