San Salvador, Jan 9 (AP) A strong earthquake drove frightened residents of El Salvador's capital into the streets Thursday morning, but there was no immediate report of damage or deaths.

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.8. The epicentre was 5 miles east of Acajutla at a depth of 59 miles.

El Salvador's Environmental Ministry reported preliminarily that the earthquake was centred along the Central American country's Pacific coast, southwest of Santa Ana.

Videos posted on social media show items falling from shelves in a supermarket and throngs of people gathered in the street, but no immediate signs of major damage.

On Sunday, a 6.2-magnitude temblor shook El Salvador, though there were no deaths reported or serious damage reported. (AP)

