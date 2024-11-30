Balochistan [Pakistan], November 30, (ANI): At least 10 Baloch men have been reportedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in separate incidents in Jiwani, Uthal, Turbat, and Karachi areas of Pakistan. However, one of the missing individual has been released and returned home, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In Uthal, four students from the Agricultural University were arrested at Uthal Bazaar and have since been missing. The classmates of missing students have identified them as Gulab, Balaach, Bayan, and Nasir. Speaking to local media, one of their classmate said, "They were taken while at the bazaar, and we haven't heard anything from them since."

In Jiwani, security forces are reported to have apprehended three men Faqeer Muhammad, his son Dad Muhammad, and another individual named Daarjan. Their current whereabouts remain unknown, The Balochistan Post reported.

On Friday morning, two more individuals were taken from the Askani area of Turbat. They have been identified as Waris, son of Saleem, and Nisar, son of Aslam. They were taken to an unknown location.

In Karachi, a rickshaw driver named Sadiq Ahmed, son of Dilmurad, and a resident of Kan Gichk, was reportedly arrested in the Lea Market area. His whereabouts are also unknown.

During this series of disappearances, one individual, Sheyak, son of Allah Bakhsh, who was abducted in Gwadar on November 22, has since returned home.

Human rights activists and advocacy organizations have expressed grave concern over the escalating cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Recent operations have allegedly resulted in the forced disappearance of more than 50 people from areas such as Turbat, Dera Bugti, Sui, Barkhan, and Kalat.

Among those recently subjected to enforced disappearances are Dr Zafar (son of Mohammad Rahim), Rahim Jan (son of Dr Zafar), Dr Mohammad Kareem (son of Bahram), Dangla (son of Haji Moj Bugti), Pir Mohammad (son of Pano Bugti), Ismail (son of Lalu Bugti), and Rashid Ahmad Khetran (son of Master Gul Mohammad Jan Bughio).

In a recent military operation in Kalat, more than 40 people were reportedly arrested. However, due to communication blackouts, further details regarding the detainees are still unavailable, according to The Balochistan Post report.

The Baloch Yakjheti Committee (BYC), a Baloch advocacy group, condemned the issue in a post on X, stating, "The enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals are escalating daily. The Baloch nation is enduring the worst forms of oppression. With each passing day, disturbing reports of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances emerge. Hundreds of innocent individuals and their families are subjected to this cruel practice, and in many cases, these victims are executed."

The statement further condemned the silence of human rights organizations and the media, highlighting that the genocide of the Baloch people is intensifying while the world remains indifferent. The lives of the Baloch people hold no significance to anyone. State violence has reached its peak.

In the statement posted on X, BYC stated, "Today alone, eight Baloch individuals were forcibly disappeared from a single household, leaving behind no male member, including an elderly person, Dr. Zafar, and his son, Raheem Baloch. Additionally, five of Dr. Zafar's guests were abducted from his house. While Dr. Zafar was later released after severe humiliation and torture, the others remain forcibly disappeared."

The BYC expressed its grave concern, emphasizing that despite their peaceful efforts, the genocide they are resisting is rapidly intensifying.

Vowing to continue its resistance movement, the BYC stated, "We can never, and will never, remain indifferent while our people endure such brutality. BYC will continue to strengthen and expand the resistance movement against the ongoing Baloch genocide." (ANI)

