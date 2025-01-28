London, Jan 28 (PTI) In good news for Harry Potter fans, Bloomsbury Children's Books Tuesday announced the publication of a 'Pocket Potters' series with three titles to hit the stands this year.

The Pocket Potters series will be brought to life by a range of illustrators, showcased within an instantly recognisable and collectable series livery, with each artist bringing their own creative vision to the wizarding world, a statement said.

Also Read | January 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 29.

Each book has humour and mischief as well as masses of magical Potter info, from spells and wand fun to beasts and Hogwarts moments, it said.

The three titles to be launched in August are "Harry Potter", "Ron Weasley" and "Hermione Granger".

Also Read | South Korea: Air Busan Plane Catches Fire at Gimhae International Airport in Busan; All 176 Passenger on Board Evacuated (Watch Videos).

"Harry Potter" is illustrated by Natalie Smillie, "Ron Weasley" by Olia Muza and "Hermione Granger" by Laura Proietti.

The Pocket Potters series continues in 2026 with a further four books, including "Professor Albus Dumbledore" illustrated by Paola Escobar, the statement said.

According to Mandy Archer, head of Harry Potter Publishing, "At a time when reading for pleasure is at a concerning low, our audience research studies highlighted a generation of enthusiastic younger fans at the start of their Harry Potter reading journey who were eager to engage further with their favourite witches and wizards."

She went on to add: "This combined insight inspired the Pocket Potters series - affordable and playful character guides in kaleidoscope colours that fans of all ages can read, share, gift and collect."

Bloomsbury conceived and developed the books in close partnership with J K Rowling's agents The Blair Partnership, from whom they licensed World ex USA rights. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)