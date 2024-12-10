World News | EAM Jaishankar Addresses Indian Diaspora in Bahrain, Highlights Trade, Community Welfare

Manama [Bahrain], December 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday addressed the Indian diaspora in Manama and emphasised the importance of strengthening India-Bahrain ties through continuous engagement at multiple levels, including economic cooperation, and community welfare.

Jaishankar during his address also highlighted the growing bilateral trade of USD 1.7 billion, the uptick in investments, and the welfare of the Indian community, which comprises 3,35,000 people.

"It is my second visit to Bahrain. But in a sense, it's my first proper visit. I was here in November 2020 to convey condolences when the late Prime Minister Prince Khalifa passed away. I missed the Prime Minister's visit in August 2019. So, as I said, this is really the first time I've got to spend some significant amount of time in Manama to meet all of you and to get to see and understand and appreciate a lot of what is going on here," Jaishankar said.

"I understand, as the Indian community living here, your focus would naturally be on our bilateral relations. You would like to know what is happening here? Where is it going? What are the prospects? What does it mean to you? And I have some thoughts here which I would like to place before you. First and foremost the fact that every relationship requires a continuous interaction between the leaderships of the countries...," Jaishankar said.

"The second development, which I want to flag to you is of course, the economic facet of our ties. We have a growing trade relationship. Our annual trade turnover is about USD 1.7 billion. And there's also been an uptick in investments both ways. Indian companies coming here," Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in supporting the Indian community living in different parts of the world.

"The third pertains to the interests of the community. You represent today a community of 3,35,000 people. 3,35,000 people living in a country away from their motherland will have their own interests and will have their concerns. And those also need to be looked at... So what can we do to support the community? I think this is something which has been in many ways, the hallmark of the Modi government. Whichever country we go to, we are focused on the welfare of the community. And that is also something here which we would like to do. And we would like to do it because particularly in this country, I see a degree of receptivity and a local positivity, which I think is truly exceptional. And we would like to keep that strong. We would like to keep that, well nurtured," he added.

Elaborating about his visit to Bahrain, Jaishankar spoke about the 4th India - Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting and his visit to Shreenath Ji Temple.

He said, "My primary purpose of being here was to co-chair the joint commission with my counterpart, Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani. We had some meetings yesterday. We had a very detailed meeting today. I also met the Trade Minister Minister, I had an opportunity to call on Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid. So in terms of official meetings, really, it was very intensive. Very open, very wide-ranging. I timed my visit with the Manama Dialogue... I, of course, like anybody Indian coming here, took blessings at Shreenath Ji Temple."

Jaishankar also took to X to share his address to the Indian diaspora in Bahrain.

"Delighted to interact with members of the Indian community in Bahrain today. They represent an India that is confident, capable and respected. Thanked them for their contributions in deepening India - Bahrain friendship," Jaishankar wrote on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1866170685468410078

Notably, Jaishankar was on an official visit to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9. He co-chaired the 4th India - Bahrain High Joint Commission with Bahrainian counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama on Monday.

The EAM took stock of the bilateral relationship and also discussed new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology.

"Pleased to co-chair the 4th India - Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting alongside FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Manama today," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

"Took stock of our bilateral relationship focusing on trade, investments, healthcare, energy, security, tourism and people to people ties. Discussed new opportunities in space, education, FinTech and technology. Also exchanged views on recent developments in the region," he added. (ANI)

