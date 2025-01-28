Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Tuesday expressed his country's pride and happiness in being the partner country for the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair.

Speaking to ANI, Ackermann described the event as "a big festival of books and a fabulous event."

"We are very happy and proud to be the partner country of this year's Kolkata Book Fair. It is a household name in India for books, and logically, it is in the most intellectual city of India... Culture is one area of our strong interpersonal relations with India," he said.

The 48th edition of the Kolkata Book Fair runs from January 28 to February 9, 2025.

For the first time, Germany is the focus country at this renowned event, celebrating the rich literary and cultural exchange between Germany and India. The book fair will highlight Germany's literary achievements, cultural diversity, and its growing collaborations with India and South Asia.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by key dignitaries, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan Philipp Ackermann, and Marla Stukenberg, Regional Director of the Goethe-Institut South Asia. Peter Limbourg, Director General of Deutsche Welle, also attended. These leaders underscored the significance of cultural exchange between India and Germany.

Germany's participation as the Focal Theme Country emphasizes sustainability and diversity, reflecting shared global values.

The fair features a variety of events, such as book launches, panel discussions, cultural performances, interactive workshops, and exhibitions, showcasing Germany's commitment to eco-consciousness and inclusivity in literature and beyond.

Visitors can explore modern and reflective aspects of German literature, alongside its rich classical tradition, and the country's dedication to sustainable practices.

Germany's presence at the fair includes a theme pavilion titled "Shelf Life," designed by renowned architect Anupama Kundoo. Known for her sustainable architectural practices, Kundoo's pavilion emphasizes the significance of books and knowledge in shaping human civilisation.

The pavilion is a unique blend of cultural reverence for books and an architectural commitment to sustainability, reflecting the deep ties between Germany and India. (ANI)

