Jerusalem [Israel], January 31 (ANI/TPS): Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday evening issued a statement welcoming home the three Israelis who today were release from captivity in Gaza - Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud and Gadi Moses. Netanyahu also criticized how Hamas handled their release.

"Agam, Arbel, Gadi - welcome home," he said. "The entire State of Israel embraces you, as do my wife Sara and I."

"This release was achieved, first of all, thanks to our heroic soldiers, and it was also achieved thanks to the steadfast and determined stand that we took during the negotiations," added Netanyahu.

However, the Prime Minister also had a few words about the chaos in Gaza that the freed Israelis experienced during their release saying, "We will not accept violations of the agreement. During the release of our hostages today, we all saw shocking scenes. We made it clear to the mediators that we do not intend to accept any risk to our hostages."

"And I will add: Whoever dares to harm our hostages - will pay the price." (ANI/TPS)

