Tel Aviv, Jan 24 (AP) An advocacy group representing the family members of Israelis held in Gaza has confirmed that the four hostages set to be released by Hamas on Saturday are female soldiers.

Under the ceasefire agreement that paused the 15-month war, Israel would release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees in exchange for the four, including 120 militants serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks.

The four soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19, were captured in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war and have had no contact with the outside world since then.

Th Hostages Family Forum said late Friday it “welcomes the news” about the expected release of Ariev, Gilboa, Levy and Albag.

“An entire nation has fought for them and anxiously awaits their longed-for return to their families' embrace,” the group said. (AP)

