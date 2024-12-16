Astana [Kazakhstan], December 16 (ANI): Kazakhstan marked a significant milestone on December 16, celebrating the 33rd anniversary of its independence. The day is not only a moment for national pride but a time to reflect on the remarkable transformation Kazakhstan has undergone since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Since its independence, Kazakhstan has emerged as a key player in Central Asia, experiencing exponential growth across various sectors. The nation's economy, bolstered by energy, manufacturing, and technology industries, is the largest in the region. Moreover, Kazakhstan has positioned itself as a leader in green energy initiatives and sustainable development, drawing significant international attention.

Also Read | Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus Announces Next General Elections Could Be Scheduled Between Late 2025 and Early 2026.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's recent State of the Nation address, delivered on September 2, 2024, laid out a bold vision for the country's continued progress. Tokayev highlighted nine strategic directions focused on sustainable socio-economic development, including landmark laws passed to combat human trafficking, strengthen child protection, and address violence against women and children.

In addition, Kazakhstan has created a favourable business environment, attracting over 441 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) since 1991. This influx of investment has led to the establishment of thousands of companies, making Kazakhstan a prime destination for global businesses.

Also Read | Who Is Lisa Su? All About CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Who Holds Weekend Meetings, Wants Employees To Work After Midnight.

Kazakhstan's focus on improving its investment climate was further emphasised with the introduction of a new investment policy aimed at 2026, which includes attracting environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investments.

Kazakhstan's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) provides businesses not only access to the domestic market but also to the broader EEU market, valued at around 2 trillion USD and home to 184 million people.

As the country marks its 33rd year of independence, Kazakhstan also looks to the future with a renewed sense of confidence and determination. The launch of the "Kazakhstan: Born Bold" campaign embodies the spirit of ambition and resilience that defines the nation.

The campaign, which highlights the country's achievements and its vision for the future, emphasises Kazakhstan's readiness to embrace new challenges and opportunities.

President Tokayev, speaking at the World Nomad Games in September 2024, encapsulated this sentiment when he declared that "nomads are born bold," underscoring the strength and resilience of the Kazakh people. "Kazakhstan: Born Bold" is not just a marketing initiative, but a reflection of the nation's commitment to being at the forefront of innovation, economic development, and international cooperation.

The campaign also highlights Kazakhstan's growing partnership with India, which has become one of the country's most strategic global allies. Over the years, Kazakhstan and India have fostered strong ties, with cooperation extending across multiple sectors, including trade, energy, education, and digital technologies. Tourism between the two nations has also seen a noticeable increase in 2024, reflecting the mutual interest in cultural exchange.

Kazakhstan views India as a key player in the region, and both countries have significant potential to deepen their collaboration further. By strengthening their partnership, Kazakhstan and India aim to create a new economic and cultural context that will benefit both nations and the wider region.

Kazakhstan's Independence Day is not only a celebration of its achievements but also a moment to look ahead with confidence and ambition. The country's bold vision for the coming years aligns with its desire to play a central role in shaping regional and international developments. With a focus on sustainable growth, technological innovation, and stronger international partnerships, Kazakhstan is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)