Las Vegas [US], January 2 (ANI): An electric vehicle caught fire outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday (local time), according to officials and videos on social media.

The vehicle appeared to be a Tesla Cybertruck, though local officials had not yet confirmed the car's make or the cause of the fire.

The Clark County Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a vehicle fire in the valet area of the Trump International Hotel at approximately 8:40 am local time.

Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, also reported the vehicle fire on X.

"Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochere of Trump Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionlism," Eric Trump wrote on X. (ANI)

