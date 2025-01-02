An explosion involving Tesla's Cybertruck was reported outside Donald Trump's Tower in Las Vegas on New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1. The blast triggered a fire, and several videos on social media captured smoke rising from near the luxury complex. Additional footage showed the Tesla Cybertruck engulfed in flames outside the Trump International Hotel in Nevada. According to multiple reports, the fire has been doused, and police have declared the Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Tower an "active crime scene". Several injuries have also been reported. From More Tariffs to a Push for Peace: What Donald Trump's Return to the White House Means for the World.

Explosion Reported Outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas

🚨 #BREAKING UPDATE: Police are now calling the Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas an “ACTIVE CRIME SCENE.” Multiple injuries are being reported as well. Is someone trying to send a message? pic.twitter.com/Ty0RICpBv0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 1, 2025

