United Nations, Jan 21 (AP) Gaza has received a major influx of aid and goods, with 915 trucks crossing into the territory on the second day of the ceasefire, the United Nations said.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said colleagues in Gaza informed the UN that 915 trucks -- significantly higher than the 600 trucks called for in the ceasefire -- entered Gaza on Monday, based on information from Israeli authorities and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Says Will Take Back Panama Canal and Leave Paris Climate Accord (Watch Video).

UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said Sunday the needs in Gaza are staggering and his office said Monday that aid workers are ramping up the delivery of food, clean water, shelter materials and other essential supplies.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that the more than 2 million people in Gaza, about half of them children, depend on this aid, Haq said.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Announces National Emergency at Southern Border, Tariff Body.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has a 60-day plan to increase beds and deploy overseas health workers to Gaza hospitals, but some 30,000 Palestinians have life-changing injuries and need specialised care, Haq said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)