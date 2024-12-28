San Francisco, Dec 28 (PTI) Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was a great leader who helped to put US-India relations on a "fundamentally new footing" with the landmark Civilian Nuclear Agreement between the two nations, former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has said.

Singh, who was India's prime minister for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

“I am very saddened to learn of the passing of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh – a great man and a great leader who helped to put US-Indian relations on a fundamentally new footing with the landmark US-India Civilian Nuclear Agreement of 2008,” Rice said in a post on X on Friday.

Rice, 70, was Secretary of State from 2005 to 2009 and before that she served as the National Security Advisor from 2001 to 2005, both under the then President George W Bush. Those eight years are seen as years that transformed the India-US relationship, in particular the landmark civil nuclear deal that was initiated jointly by Singh and Bush.

“Prime Minister Singh risked his political future and then remade his government to gain the support needed to secure a deal that would ultimately change the geopolitical trajectory of the region and have far reaching implications for decades to come. I extend my deepest condolences to the people of India for this great loss – may he rest in eternal peace,” Rice said.

Meanwhile, Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi also mourned Singh's death.

Singh “played a key role in both modernising India's economy and strengthening ties with the United States. His vision for a better India and a better world will continue,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

In a post on X, Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, wrote that Singh's 1991 budget "unshackled India's economy, significantly enhancing the economic prospects for hundreds of millions of Indians".

She said Singh's visionary reforms inspired countless young economists like her.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Singh's passing is a loss for India and the world. “As one of its longest-serving leaders, he transformed the country's economy, lifted millions out of poverty, and built strong bridges with the world — including Canada,” he said.

USA India Chamber of Commerce, which holds the annual India-US Health Care Summit in Boston, said that it had received a letter from Singh in 2007 ahead of its first such meeting and noted that the former prime minister was a strong supporter of global partnerships and innovation in biopharmaceutical.

“His message of encouragement for USAIC's inaugural BioPharma Summit in Boston 18 years ago continues to inspire us. He was a great human being, visionary, outstanding leader and a statesman. Dr Singh laid a strong foundation for taking the US-India relationship to the next level. He was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership. His loss is deeply felt, but his legacy will endure,” said USAIC president Karun Rishi said.

Ronak D Desai, partner and a leading Indian practitioner at Paul Hastings law firm, said Singh's passing is not merely the end of a remarkable life but the conclusion of a pivotal chapter in modern Indian history.

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC on Friday announced that a condolence book for the departed dignitary will be kept open at the embassy premises on January 30 and 31.

“Members of the public are invited to sign the book and add brief written condolences from 1000 – 1700 hrs. on 30 and 31 January 2025 at the Embassy of India, 2107 Massachusetts Avenue, Washington D.C,” a media release said.

